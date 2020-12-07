x
Around 50 people participate in West Knoxville "Back the Blue" rally

The rally was held in front of West Town Mall, across from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around 50 people gathered outside of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Office Saturday, by West Town Mall, to show their support for police.

It was part of a "Back the Blue" rally organized through social media and was held from noon until 2 p.m. Organizers said participants would be expected to stay peaceful and non-confrontational.

"There's a silent majority, there's a lot of people supporting us," Ashley Massengill said, a participant in the rally. "It's just people are afraid to speak out and we're now getting their support, so the community wanted to come out and support our police officers and first responders."

"Back the Blue" is part of a national activism campaign to rally support for police officers. Many of the people who participate in the event say police officers need support.
Back the Blue Rally
