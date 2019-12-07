KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Who's ready for school to start back up again?

While kids wish summer could last all year long... we've got the full list of when they'll be back in the classroom.

East Tennessee's School Districts start dates

Alcoa City Schools: July 24

Athens City: August 13

Bell County (KY): August 7

Blount County: August 1

Campbell County: August 8

Claiborne County: August 8

Clinton City: August 2

Cocke County: August 2

Etowah County: August 6

Fentress County: August 7

Grainger County: August 5

Greene County: August 6

Greeneville City: August 2

Harlan County (KY): August 14

Hamblen County: August 5

Hancock County: July 31

Hawkins County: August 5

Jefferson County: August 5

Knox County (TN): August 5

Knox County (KY): August 7

Lenoir City: August 5

Loudon County: August 5

Maryville City: August 6

McCreary County (KY): August 14

McMinn County: August 6

Monroe County: August 7

Morgan County: August 5

Newport City: August 14

Oak Ridge City: July 29

Oneida: August 5

Roane County: August 7

Scott County: August 21

Sevier County: August 14

Sweetwater City: August 7

Union County: August 8

Whitley County(KY): August 14

Williamsburg City (KY): August 26





Related Back To School Stories:

RELATED: Health officials remind parents to vaccinate children before school starts

RELATED: Knox County Schools reminds parents of first-day-back immunization requirements

RELATED: Target offering teachers 15% discount ahead of new school year

RELATED: Knox County BOE approves 4% teacher salary raises

RELATED: TN Promise needs 9,000 mentors for Class of 2020