Share your back-to-school thoughts and concerns with WBIR's parent survey

Ahead of the new school year, WBIR is launching its 2023 parent survey.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR is launching a back-to-school survey for parents to share their perspectives, concerns and questions as students go back to the classroom.

The 2023 survey includes topics on safety, mental health and finances.

We hope to use the information gathered as a resource to highlight parents' concerns, share wisdom from parent to parent and better report on ongoing issues related to the classroom.

You can select your student's district on the survey and share questions you may have about the upcoming school year.

If you have trouble with the form below, click here to access the survey.