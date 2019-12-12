KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It doesn't take much to show someone you care.

Volunteers with Random Acts of Flowers serve more than 150 health care facilities in East Tennessee. They range in age from elementary students to retirees.

All year long, people can bring flowers to those in area hospitals, hospices and health care facilities. Random Acts of Flowers also accepts donated flowers and vases.



It’s also the second year for the Senior Angel Tree program. People can find Angel Trees in lobbies of all of the Knox County Senior Centers. Stop by any of the centers to select an angel ornament and fulfill the holiday wish on it.

People who want to volunteer can also join Knox County Community Action Committee's "Farm to Seniors" program. Volunteers harvest crops and prep food with the Mobile Meals Program. Click here for a list of their other volunteer programs.

Finally, people can help seniors become more tech-savvy and guide them through the digital world. Anyone can become a tech-savvy senior tutor with CAC's retired and senior volunteer program.

For a list of other volunteer opportunities in East Tennessee, click here.