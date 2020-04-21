KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're going grocery shopping today, spending some extra cash could help recovering families in Chattanooga. Food City is accepting monetary donations for storm victims when you check out.

On Easter Sunday, deadly tornadoes ripped through the southeast overnight. In Chattanooga, four people were killed, dozens injured, and at least 150 homes & businesses damaged after the EF3 tornado struck.

For many, the cleanup is ongoing. Rebuilding will take time. Many families are still recovering and need help.

When you give today at Food City, 100% of the funds raised will go to The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga to assist with the relief efforts.



Food City stores in Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia are participating.