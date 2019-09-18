Knox County search crews are looking for a potential drowning victim witnesses said jumped into the Tennessee River in South Knoxville.

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office and Knox County Rescue Squad have been searching the Scottish Pike River Park area near the railroad bridge since 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

KFD captain D.J. Corcoran said witnesses told crews they saw a person jump off the rail bridge, saying they saw their head resurface and then go back under.

KPD is calling it a 'possible drowning,' saying witnesses claimed the person had been swimming with friends before they walked roughly halfway across the railroad bridge and jumped into the water.

The bridge crosses over the river near the Henley Street Bridge from Neyland Drive near the University of Tennessee campus to Scottish Pike in South Knoxville.

Corcoran said they will resume the search Wednesday morning if crews are unable to find signs of the victim before midnight.

This story is developing and will be updated.