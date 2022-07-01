How to save money on back-to-school supplies

The National Retail Federation expects total back-to-school spending to rise 6.4% this year with consumers expected to spend $864 per household.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The rush to get back-to-school supplies is on as students across East Tennessee prepare to return to the classroom.

But there are ways you can save.

Back-to-school promotions are rolling out sooner than in years past with more in bundles like "Buy One Get One Half Off."

Retail giant Walmart has priced 100 school supplies at under $1, including a 24-pack of crayons, child-safe scissors and spiral notebooks.

Target raised its student discount for loyalty program members to 20% up from 15% last year.

Meantime, Khol's is offering 25% off dozens of school backpacks as well as Levi's clothing up to 40% off.

For other ways to save, consider shopping at wholesale stores like Costco.

You can shop in bulk, then split the supplies with other families.

For younger students who are not as particular about their supplies, local dollar stores sell simple supplies like pens, pencils, folders and erasers for much less than what retail stores charge.

Plus, consider using a cash-back app. You can save a lot by simply scanning your receipts from major retailers.

For example, Ibotta is currently offering $20 worth of school supplies for free.

To help save even more on expenses Tennessee's tax-free holiday starts tomorrow and runs through Monday.