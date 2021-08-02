Restaurateur Bill Regas dies at age 92

Regas Restaurant was an East Tennessee favorite for decades in downtown Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Longtime Knoxville restaurateur and businessman Bill Regas has died at age 92.

The Regas name is known to generations of East Tennesseans because of the eponymous restaurant that operated at 318 N. Gay St.

Bill Regas' father and uncle actually started the original restaurant further south downtown. His father, Frank, came to America as a young teen from Greece.

You can leave a message honoring Bill Regas here.

For decades the family-operated Regas Restaurant was the daily go-to lunch spot for movers and shakers, and a favorite for birthday and anniversary celebrations.

Diners could always count on seeing Bill Regas and other members of the family when they walked into the foyer. Employees were loyal, with some staying more than 50 years.

Decades before he created Wendy's fast-food hamburger chain, Dave Thomas got his start in the Regas restaurant business.

Regas Restaurant closed in 2010, soon after celebrating its 90th anniversary.

The Regas neon sign remains above Interstate 40 near the Old City. The Regas Square development near the restaurant site gets its name from the Regas family.