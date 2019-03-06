CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton 12 member Alvah McSwain Lambert died Sunday morning, June 2 in Wilmington, California, according to the Green McAdoo Cultural Organization.

The organization said she was surrounded by family and friends. She was 77 years old.

Her daughter, Lela Adams, said a viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 at The Inglewood Cemetery Mortuary in Inglewood, Calif.

A homegoing celebration will be on Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m. (PST) at the Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Los Angeles, Calif.

Alvah was one of the Clinton 12 students that fought for the integration of Clinton High School in 1956, blazing a trail for all African-American students to achieve equal education under the law.

According to Alvah, in June 1963, she graduated from John C. Fremont High School with her mother. She said that was one of the happiest days of her life.