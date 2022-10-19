Study shows domestic violence impacts Black women at higher rates than any other race or ethnicity

The Institute of Women's Policy Research shows that around 31% of all women will experience domestic violence. For Black women, that statistic is more than 40%.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Domestic violence is an issue that impacts all communities. However, studies show Black women are affected more than any other race or ethnicity.

"I'm here today to say I survived it,” said Tiffanie.

WBIR chose not to reveal her last name, out of concern for her safety. More than ten years ago, she escaped an abusive marriage.

"I experienced domestic violence — mental and physical abuse,” she said. "You know, he spoiled me, he romanced me, he took care of me."

The mother of three children said the relationship started out with gifts and romance. But it took a turn for the worse during a very hard time in her life.

"I can say right after my mother passed, we were probably in a marriage for five or six years, and then the marriage went left," she said.

Tiffanie is not alone. Around four in ten Black women will experience some form of abuse, according to research. The Knoxville Family Justice Center said they have seen the impacts locally.

"We're definitely seeing that a higher-than-representative percentage of the victims who come here for services are part of the Black community,” said Kathryn Ellis, the Director of the Knoxville Family Justice Center.

Several factors can contribute to the statistics. For example, research shows Black women are less likely to turn in their abusive partner to law enforcement.

Tiffanie said after being married for eight years, enough was enough. With help from the Family Justice Center, she is a survivor.

“The justice center really helped me a whole lot. Yes, it was time-consuming. But at the same time, you just gotta be patient and stay on it,” said Tiffanie. "I can say I'm a stronger and a better person."

Tiffanie hopes her story can inspire all women who are dealing with domestic violence, urging them to get help.

“Young girls, older girls, whatever the case might be — you're not by yourself," she said.

While domestic violence disproportionately affects Black women, advocates say it can happen to anyone. If you know anyone experiencing abuse, there are helpful resources at the Family Justice Center. They can also be reached at 865-521-6336.