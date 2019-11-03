BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Gary and Kasey Harris said it feels like just yesterday their entire backyard was completely under water.

Feb. 28, 2019: Blount County yards still completely flooded after weekend rain

"Anything you can think of we're having to deal with and try to clean," Gary Harris said.

It's been two weeks since the water was at its highest point. The Harris' said Blount County officials brought a pump to help get the water out.

"Definitely grateful they got it down, we're able to sue our septic now," he said.

But after more rain hit Tennessee on Saturday and the county took back the pump, Harris said he and his wife are getting a bit concerned.

"The water's risen close to 14 inches and still rising," he said. "It's still pouring into our yard and nobody has a solution."

So far the couple said its been able to clean up a lot of what the flooding left behind but its will be a minute before they find out the full extent of the damage.

"We're having engineers come out and take a look at the foundation to make sure it wasn't compromised," he said. "It could be in the thousands."

That's a price tag the couple said hits close to home.

"We've put our life's savings, everything into this and now we have no money for repairs," Harris said.

While it could be some time before their yard is back to normal, the Harris' said they feel a lot of emotions but patience is a feeling they now know all too well.

"I guess I'm disheartened and angry," he said. "We don't know what's gonna happen next."





