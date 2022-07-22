Blount Memorial Hospital celebrates 75th anniversary with retired employees and community members

The Blount Memorial Hospital officially opened its doors on July 24, 1947 and has served much of East Tennessee since then.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount Memorial Hospital celebrated its 75th anniversary on Friday, gathering retired employees and community members to reminisce the years spent serving the East Tennessee community.

They officially opened on July 24, 1947, when an ambulance moved 40 patients into the new hospital and six new patients were admitted. The first registered patient at Blount Memorial was a maternity patient. The first day of service included three operations, two emergencies and the delivery of a baby boy — Richard Brown.

Construction of the hospital started in December 1945 on a 14-acre site bough from the Husseys for $18,000. Maryville College also donated .675 acres of land for the hospital.

More than 6,000 people attended the hospital's dedication service and community open house on July 13, 1947. On Thursday, residents at the hospital's Morning View Village Senior Community celebrated the anniversary. They shared stories of visiting the hospital and reminiscing how it had grown over the years.

"I remember visiting the sunroom, which was at the end of the wing, and I spent a fair amount of time enjoying the sunshine," said Barbara Conant, a resident of the senior community. "That was my introduction to the brand-new hospital, which was an exciting place for a 12-year-old to explore."

Friday's celebration event started at 10 a.m. and was held in the hospital's Garden of Life.