New bridge plan grant up for vote

City council will vote on a grant that could help build a walkable bridge connecting South Knoxville to the UTK campus.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council will vote on a grant to help build a new bridge for walkers and bikers across the Tennessee river.

Council is set to vote on whether to allow the city to apply for a federal grant to help pay for the project.

If the city gets the grant, it would contribute $25 million to the project and the community would be responsible for a little more than $6 million.

The money would be invested in the South Waterfront Pedestrian Bridge - a walk or a bike ride from the University of Tennessee campus, across the Tennessee river to south Knoxville.



"If you go to UT, you're able to walk over here and see the greenways and all the you know, rural walking paths that we have," said Anthony Hilliard, owner and director of PAWZ Dog Services.

According to the South Waterfront vision plan, the goal is to improve the waterfront area across from downtown, while preserving what makes the riverfront special to locals.



University of Tennessee aerospace engineer student, Sam Dixon said he sees this project differently and there are more needs to consider.



"I guess the idea is have those students walk to class but if you drive around the medical center, like Cherokee trails, it's not walkable at all," Dixon said.



Dixon also thinks there are other priorities the city should consider before investing in a project like this one.



"So, before a pedestrian bridge comes up, there's kind of a lot of work that needs to be done in South Knoxville," Dixon said.



The plan for the bridge says it would allow people to walk or ride bikes from north to south. This would create a whole new way of commuting in the area.



"I would say challenges of not having the bridge, would be that really no true safe way for people on the other side of the river to reach this side," Hilliard said. "Henley street is one way but it's very busy, very car driven."

For Hilliard the new development is good for business.



"The new businesses coming in the restaurants coming in dog boarding facilities coming in you know, all that's just going to be amplified by the pedestrian bridge," Hilliard said.

There's also some new housing in South Knoxville's plans as the UT Board of Trustees prepares to meet to discuss about purchasing land near the bridge.