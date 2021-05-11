Budweiser Clydesdales to lead Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade in Gatlinburg

The 46th annual holiday tradition will be led by a recognizable group of horses that hold events across the U.S.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — An annual tradition in Gatlinburg will be led by a nationally-renowned group of horses — the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Officials said they will lead the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade along with country music star Canaan Smith and BBQ Pitmasters star, Myron Mixon. The Budweiser Clydesdale team includes eight horses pulling a red, white and gold beer wagon with two traditionally-dressed drivers and a Dalmation coach dog.

It was originally a gift from sons to fathers to commemorate the end of prohibition. Now, it has become a symbol of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company that travels for ten months out of the year.

The parade starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, from Baskins Creek Bypass and East Parkway with balloons, floats decorated by local businesses and community groups and high school marching bands.