TOSHA investigating fatal workplace accident in Bulls Gap

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said they responded to a report of a person trapped in machinery at Barrette Outdoor Living on March 19.

BULLS GAP, Tenn. — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it was investigating a fatal workplace accident in Bulls Gap on March 19.

A spokesperson said that the accident happened at Barrette Outdoor Living, and said it can take up to ten weeks to complete a fatality investigation. On March 19, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad also said it was responding to calls about an incident there.

The rescue squad said a person had been trapped in machinery and rescue technicians responded along with other agencies. They said that before emergency responders arrived, the person was freed from the machinery.