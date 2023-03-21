TOSHA investigating fatal workplace accident in Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP, Tenn. — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it was investigating a fatal workplace accident in Bulls Gap on March 19.
A spokesperson said that the accident happened at Barrette Outdoor Living, and said it can take up to ten weeks to complete a fatality investigation. On March 19, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad also said it was responding to calls about an incident there.
The rescue squad said a person had been trapped in machinery and rescue technicians responded along with other agencies. They said that before emergency responders arrived, the person was freed from the machinery.
They said the person was taken to a medical center by helicopter after responders had worked to help the person recover from multiple injuries.