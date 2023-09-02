Sevierville plant fined $13K after 2022 blast, fire

The explosion occurred in July at Johnson Matthey Catalysts on Airport Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The state is fining a Sevierville firm a total of $13,100 for safety lapses tied to an explosion at its plant in July.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration assessed the fines Jan. 10 for Johnson Matthey Catalysts, records state.

The company said in a statement: “We are aware of the citation issued by TOSHA. We believe it contains errors and have appealed it to the OSH Review Commission. As this involve(s) a disputed matter, we cannot comment further at this time.”

On July 21, a blast occurred just before 1 p.m. at the plant at 1246 Airport Road. No one was injured. A voluntary evacuation ultimately was issued for nearby residents and businesses.

A fire suppression system contained fire in the building. Numerous agencies responded to assist with the call.

Related Articles SPD: No injuries after explosion at chemical company plant in Sevierville

An inspection found multiple "serious" violations by Johnson Matthey including exposing employees "to dust explosion, deflagration or other fire hazards from use of improperly designed dust collection systems and failure to evaluate combustible dust hazards..."

Because of a roof leak, the review found water had intruded into an area where nickel and aluminum ingots were smelted. Water got into ductwork that conveys dust between the melt room and the plant's bag house.

That triggered a chemical reaction and explosion, the review found.

The bag house and dust collection system were severely damaged in the blast.

The roof "was in desperate need of being replaced," a report states. Inspectors were told money wasn't budgeted for the replacement, however.