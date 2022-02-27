SVFD: One hurt after fire in South Knox County

The structure fire occurred in the area of Deadrick Road and Kimberlin Heights Road, according to a tweet by the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person was sent to the hospital for burns after a fire in South Knox County early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred in the area of Deadrick Road and Kimberlin Heights Road around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Knox Co. - Structure fire in the area of Deadrick Rd. & Kimberlin Heights Rd. 1 occupant sent to the hospital with burns. Fire crews still on the scene. — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) February 27, 2022

Upon arrival, the structure was 100% engulfed in flames, SVFD said.

Crews extinguished the fire and performed salvage and overhaul operations throughout the night, according to SVFD.