SVFD: One hurt after fire in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person was sent to the hospital for burns after a fire in South Knox County early Sunday morning.
The fire occurred in the area of Deadrick Road and Kimberlin Heights Road around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
Upon arrival, the structure was 100% engulfed in flames, SVFD said.
Crews extinguished the fire and performed salvage and overhaul operations throughout the night, according to SVFD.
The person injured was treated on the scene by SVFD and American Medical Response officials. They were transported to a hospital where their condition remains unknown, SVFD said.