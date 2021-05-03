UPDATE: 72-year-old Campbell County man reported missing has been found

Donald Braden was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige Columbia fishing shirt, and blue and gray shoes and driving a 2019 gray Kia Sorento with TN Tag DP49930.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Donald Braden, 72, previously reported missing by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, has been found.

Braden was found safe Friday afternoon in Lexington, KY., according to the Sheriff's Office. He'd last been seen Wednesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Campbell County deputies are trying to locate a missing 72-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that Donald Braden was reported missing by his caregiver from the Mountain Lake area of Campbell County.

According to a press release, Braden has grey hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’10 and around 200lbs.

Braden was last seen on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. when he left his residence without his wallet or phone, deputies said.

Deputies said that Donald Braden could be suffering from dementia.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige Columbia fishing shirt, and blue and gray shoes and driving a 2019 gray Kia Sorento with TN Tag DP49930.