'Semillas of Equity' to host public event on tuition equity and postsecondary school access

Centra Hispano helped organize the event, which will discuss the importance of tuition equity and issues contributing to tuition inequity.

The event will be hosted by the "Semillas of Equity," a group of Latina women from universities in East Tennessee, as well as high schools and community organizations. Their goal is to plant the seeds of equity by educating Tennesseans and reaching out to lawmakers for help to increase postsecondary school access.

High school students, college students, school teachers and administrators are invited to attend the event and learn about the factors behind tuition inequity and how they can be resolved. It will be at the Public Works Center from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. The center is located at 3131 Morris Avenue.