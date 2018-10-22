The lot under the Interstate 40 bridge on Broadway is on its way to being transformed into a day space for homeless people.

The city is cleaning up the Broadway site first and then the engineering department will coordinate with contractors for paving and installation of fencing.

Paving operations are tentatively set to begin around Oct. 29.

Once construction is complete, the city said it will contract with a security company to open the gate in the morning, maintain general order during the day, and close the area and lock the gate at night. Public Service crews will clean the space every night.

Mayor Madeline Rogero announced in September 2017 that the city would dedicate $500,000 to address the homeless community living in the area. They've used those funds on various things including a plan to create an improved day space.

Basic amenities for the day space are planned to include a paved area, which would replace the current gavel ground cover, benches, picnic tables, new fencing, and portable toilets.

“The finished product will be a very basic but safe and clean space where unsheltered people can be during the day, along with social workers who are focusing on long-term solutions with these individuals,” said Michael Dunthorn, program coordinator for the City’s Office on Homelessness.

The city said weeks ago, Knoxville Police officers and homelessness service providers, including Volunteer Ministry Center and Knox Area Rescue Ministries, began telling people who have regularly gathered off Broadway that they would be displaced once the construction got underway.

“It’s not illegal to be homeless,” Mayor Rogero said. “But there are current safety and public health concerns that the City, Knoxville Police and service providers must address.”

Officers and service providers assisted those individuals in finding other places to stay, such as KARM’s shelter. KARM reported earlier in October that it was sheltering an increased number of people.

“There is space to accommodate people who want to sleep inside overnight,” Dunthorn said. “However, some people are resistant to those options for a variety of reasons. The City is working with service providers to assure availability of appropriate overnight shelter that will serve this portion of the unsheltered population.

The city has also used some of the funds set aside by Rogero to allow the Volunteer Ministry Center to hire two social workers who are reaching out directly to chronically homeless people who have been resistant to receiving services.

According to the city, another social worker with Helen Ross McNabb Center is focused on outreach to prostitutes, aiming to divert them from the streets by connecting them with social services and access to permanent housing.

A new multi-agency coordinated intake, assessment and referral system has been created to speed up referrals to housing and prioritize those individuals with the most urgent needs.

