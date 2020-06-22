City of Sevierville to resume non-pay water service disconnections Aug. 1

The City of Sevierville announced that it would resume disconnections and reconnection fees for not paying for water services.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Sevierville announced that it would resume non-payment disconnections and reconnection fees on Aug. 1, after pausing them for around four months.

At the end of March, the City of Sevierville said it would continue water services for households, even if they didn't pay their water bills due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the city said balances must be paid before the end of the day on July 31 to continue services.

The city also said that installment payment plans can be requested online, for people who may not be able to pay their balances immediately. Balances can be paid online, or over the phone at 1 (866) 929-2102.