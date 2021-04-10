Clinton High School students stage walk-out; officer's confrontation with Black student was a breaking point

A confrontation after the Clinton HS football game Friday between a student and an officer led to a walk out staged by the students.

CLINTON, Tenn. — A student led walk-out at Clinton High School happened today following a confrontation between a Black student and a deputy in Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office. Clinton students called what happened Friday a "breaking point."

"It was just the final nail in the block of wood that split it. We were tired of everything that was happening. But it does play a big part because it shows to a more of a public eye what goes on," said Cashus Arnes, a student at Clinton HS.

The details of exactly what took place Friday are unclear but video on social media shows a confrontation between an officer and a Black student. At one point, the video shows that student on the ground. The sheriff's office says they're investigating

"As a student body, we see that we have recognized that equality is the only thing that we will stand for. And today made us have a little bit of a breakthrough on to how to get towards walking to equality," Arnes says.

The district says they support and are proud of their students, saying this is what education is about.

"I really am proud of our student body. They've done it, they saw there was a problem. They did a walkout, it was an orderly walkout. But now they know, that's just the first part of it," said Director of the Anderson Co. Schools Dr. Tim Parrott.

Now that the walk is concluded, they say they must start the real work and progress to have good change come from this.

"We will be forming a group of eight students of all different diversities, sexualities and gender identities," Arnes said.

This new growth will be made up of all students, and those students will report directly to Dr. Parrott.

"That's what education is about: giving students a voice and trying to come to a conclusion," Dr. Parrott said.

In a statement, the family of the student at the center of this says, "right now, we're working with authorities to find out what really happened. We're at the beginning of the investigation." the family said. We are not naming that student at this time.

The Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office says that no student was tased in that confrontation. They said the taser was not discharged.