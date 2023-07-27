10Investigates: Clinton police officer fired for putting GPS scrambler in his cruiser appears in front of state board

Part of the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission heard Officer Chris McKinney's case in an informal hearing, Friday.

CLINTON, Tennessee — A Clinton police officer, fired for putting a GPS scrambler in his car, has agreed not to work as a police officer again while a state board considers whether it will pull his certification.

The Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission oversees standards and training for all local police officers, the commission's website said. The Clinton Police Department petitioned the commission to decertify Christopher McKinney, after he was caught violating the department's policies.

Last September, an Internal Affairs investigation shows McKinney put a GPS scrambler in his car to conceal his location from his superiors.

When Lt. Carl Bailey approached McKinney, he said it was a WiFi extender, not a GPS scrambler, dash camera video showed. When the investigation concluded, a summary letter from Lt. Bailey said McKinney was untruthful and altered records knowingly and willingly.

McKinney's attorney said he was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder at the time.

"It's very bizarre to put a GPS tracker in a car. There's got to be some explanation," said Wesley Clark, an attorney, in the informal hearing. "We submit that it's a medical explanation."

Clark told the commission in that hearing McKinney wouldn't work for another police department until his case is resolved. The commission scheduled McKinney for a formal hearing, though they said it could be up to a year until they can hear his case.

Records show McKinney worked for the Knox County Sheriff's Office beginning in 2013. His personnel file said McKinney was disciplined twice. Sheriff J.J. Jones suspended McKinney for a day in 2014 for throwing his keys out of anger, a letter in his file said.

"Your lack of self-control and disregard for issued security key equipment at any time, especially in front of an inmate will not be tolerated or condoned," the letter said.

McKinney was suspended for two days in 2015 for taking three inmates outside the Knox County Work Release Center without permission.

"The three inmates were then allowed to smoke, stretch out, and then you took them on a two-lap run around the Old Penal Farm," Sheriff Jones told McKinney in a letter suspending him.

