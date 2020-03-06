Coach Majors cheered for charities and political causes

Johnny Majors was never one to stay on the sideline when it came to political issues or raising money for charities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Johnny Majors died Wednesday at his home in Knoxville at the age of 85. For all of his success as a player and coach, Majors' legacy in the community went beyond football.

"Johnny Majors was UT football," said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee). "When I was a teenager growing up in Maryville, I would get on a White Star bus line on Saturday to sell programs so I could watch him run and pass and especially quick-kick. People today don't even know what a quick-kick is."

Majors ran left, right, and up the middle as a gridiron star who was the runner-up for the 1956 Heisman Trophy.

Off the field, Majors wasn't one to stay on the sidelines. He was a cheerleader for charity and helped raise money for many causes. Majors was also eager to tackle political issues that affected the community and would engage in conversation whether you leaned left, right, or up the middle.

"He came to Ames, Iowa, to campaign for me when I was running for president. I'm not even sure he was a Republican," said Alexander.

"He hated my politics," laughed U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee). "He hated my politics. He was very much a Democrat."

"He was unapologetic. But he would talk to you. He was fair-minded," said state Representative Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville).

Johnson experienced the blending of football and politics when a negative campaign ad compared her to former Tennessee football coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin was very unpopular in Vol country after vacating the job at UT after one season to take the helm at Southern Cal.

That's when she met Majors, who wanted to counter the negative ad by publicly endorsing her.

"He was so mad about that [Kiffin ad]. He was just on fire," laughed Johnson. "He found my number somehow and called me up. We've been friends ever since. He really cared about women's issues a lot. He cared about equality. He cared about people and he always thought the people should be put first."

Senator Lamar Alexander was the president of UT when Majors was the coach of the Vols. Alexander said there was a lot more to Majors than just football.

"For all his rough and tumble talk, he was a very broad-gauged person. And a lot of fun to be with. Something a lot of people probably don't know about him is he liked opera," said Alexander.

Majors was a staunch Democrat but crossed the aisle to support some Republicans such as Howard Baker and Alexander. Alexander said Majors was an immensely popular figure across the country.

"When he came to Iowa State to support me when I was running for president, it was the biggest crowd I ever drew. They remembered him from his days coaching there and former players came out. And he was popular in Arkansas where he coached and in Pittsburgh. He didn't mind crossing the aisle and campaigning, and he drew a big crowd," said Alexander.

Politicians left and right said Majors was fair to respect others as people rather than a collection of political opinions.

"He was such a legend. But the reason he's a legend is really does care about people," said Johnson.