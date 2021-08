The football game between Cocke County High School and Cherokee High School was suspended after a Cocke County player was injured.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A high school football player from Cocke County High School was airlifted after being injured during the game, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Football Player from Cocke County High School that was injured during the game... Posted by Hawkins County Rescue Squad on Friday, August 20, 2021

“We also remember his family, his team mates, his coaches, and his school. We pray for a quick and speedy full recovery," the Hawkins County Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.

Videos posted on social media show an emergency helicopter landing on the field to airlift the player.