Community gathers in Roane Co. for candlelight vigil as part of National Police Week

The vigil was meant to honor officers who died while on duty. It was held at the Roane County Law Enforcement Memorial.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Harriman community members gathered in David Webb Riverfront Park Monday evening for a solemn night.

They gathered for an event to honor and remember police officers who died while in the line of duty. It was part of National Police Week and started at 7:30 p.m. They gathered at the Roane County Law Enforcement Memorial and lit candles to honor the people who died.

The memorial was dedicated in 2008 and was funded through donations from people and businesses across the community, officials said. Several businesses also put blue lights in their storefronts and in their buildings as part of National Police Week.