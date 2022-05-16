Community gathers in Roane Co. for candlelight vigil as part of National Police Week

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Harriman community members gathered in David Webb Riverfront Park Monday evening for a solemn night.
They gathered for an event to honor and remember police officers who died while in the line of duty. It was part of National Police Week and started at 7:30 p.m. They gathered at the Roane County Law Enforcement Memorial and lit candles to honor the people who died.
The memorial was dedicated in 2008 and was funded through donations from people and businesses across the community, officials said. Several businesses also put blue lights in their storefronts and in their buildings as part of National Police Week.
It happens every May and started in 1962, after a joint resolution in Congress. This year, it will run until May 17, according to Harriman officials. When the week started, city officials publically read a resolution about the National Police Week and the reasons behind it.