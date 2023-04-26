Street in Knoxville could be named after boxing legend 'Big John' Tate

“Big John Tate Corner” would be the honorary name of Lakeside Street off Magnolia Avenue, running behind the Golden Gloves Gym where Big John trained.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville legend may finally be recognized by his hometown.

Local Knoxville boxer "Big John" Tate won an Olympic bronze medal in 1976. Three years later, he won the WBA World Heavyweight Championship in Pretoria, South Africa, during apartheid. The fight took place in front of over 80,000 people and the stadium was desegregated for the very first time for the event.

WBIR Digital Storyteller William Winnett and 6th District Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie are spearheading the push to name a street corner after him.

“Big John Tate Corner” would be the honorary name of Lakeside Street off Magnolia Avenue. It runs behind the Golden Gloves Gym where Big John trained and intersects with the street named after his trainer, Ace Miller.

The City of Knoxville Public Property Naming Committee will meet on Tuesday, May 2 at 4 p.m. in the main assembly room of the City County Building.