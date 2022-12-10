Developers of 407 Gateway and Sevier Co. leaders want new interchange to support development

Before the plan can move forward, the state legislature must approve funding.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County leaders and developers in charge of the 407 Gateway to Adventure want another exit added to an interstate in the county. They said they want Exit 408 added off I-40 to support a new Buc-ee's, planned for next year.

Matthew Cross, the CEO of OE Experiences, said they expect between 18,000 and 20,000 more cars in the 407 interchange, as early as next year, because of their development.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' corporate arm, Kituwah LLC funded a study to determine whether the 407 would need another interchange.

"I think all of the many stakeholders are unanimous that we need more infrastructure," Cross said in a text message. "It's my perception everyone knows the area needs it, but are now focused on the execution."

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said the County presented three options for an Exit 408 to state leaders. The new interchange would drop drivers off either at the Parkway in Sevierville or at Douglas Dam Road.

"Not only do we have tens of thousands of cars come through that access to the county, then you add all this other commercial development," Waters said. "It's really going to cause us traffic issues if we don't have an additional exit."

Waters said the county applied for Exit 408 to be built. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the state would now have to send a request to the Federal Highway Administration, which would not happen until funding is approved by the legislature, Nagi said.