KAT, Covenant Health to host job fairs

KAT is looking for more bus operators and Covenant Health's Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital is looking for registered nurses, physical therapists and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit, or KAT, is hosting a bus operator job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knoxville Station Transit Center.

KAT has 50 open bus operator positions. They say no experience is necessary. New hires receive paid training, including a new two-week Commercial Driver's License Permit prep course.

This position comes with benefits and a starting hourly wage of $18.36. There will be on-the-spot interviews and an opportunity to start the pre-employment process for those who qualify.

It's important that any candidate brings all the required documents. A list of those documents can be found here.

KAT says the main contributing factor to its current service challenges is the industry-wide worker shortage.

“KAT’s mission is to positively impact our community by delivering safe, compassionate, reliable transportation,” Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville Isaac Thorne said. “We hope to find more people who share our passion for service and for our Knoxville community.”

Covenant Health's Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital is also hosting an in-person hiring event this week.

It is taking place at Buddy's BBQ Banquet Hall at 5806 Kingston Pike on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open positions include registered nurse, physical therapist, LPN/LVN, rehab nursing tech, occupational therapist and rehab therapy tech.