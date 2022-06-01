CPR Awareness Week starts Wednesday, encouraging people to learn life-saving skills

Experts said more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tuesday was the first day of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, which is meant to encourage people across the U.S. to learn some crucial life-saving skills.

Every year from June 1 through June 7, the American Heart Association announces the health-focused campaign. They said around 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes, where other people in the household may be called on to give CPR.

They said seconds count for a lot during these kinds of emergencies, and quickly giving CPR to someone can save their life.

"Every minute that goes by, your chance of survival decreases by about 10%, so unfortunately the odds aren't great unless we have high-quality CPR paired with the use of an AED," said one health expert.

People can learn how to properly administer CPR through CPR Choice in Knoxville. They offer first-aid classes and CPR classes, helping people get a certification through the American Heart Association showing they know how to save lives in emergencies.