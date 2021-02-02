Crews respond to large house fire in Campbell Co., several vehicles involved and no injuries reported

Crews were warned that a potentially explosive material could be present in the house, and so they blocked off an area while working to extinguish the flames.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews responded to a large house fire on Moonview Drive in Campbell County Thursday night. They said no injuries were reported and all occupants of the home manage to leave safely.

However, crews were also warned that explosive materials could be in the home, according to reports. Dispatchers also said that several vehicles around the house had also caught fire in the blaze.

Campbell County Rural Fire Service and the LaFollette Fire Department responded to calls about the fire.