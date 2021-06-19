KFD: No injuries reported after house fire in North Knoxville

Officials said that the call came in at 5:47 p.m. about a fire at a house that was being renovated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flames spread through a vacant house that was in the process of being renovated on Saturday.

The Knoxville Fire Department said crews received calls about the fire at 5:47 p.m. and arrived to find black smoke spewing from the house. They said nobody was in the house, since it was undergoing renovations and no injuries were reported due to the fire.

The house was located at 1205 Hiawassee Avenue.