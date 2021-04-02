Crews trying to locate 2 men missing after driving their vehicle into French Broad River during chase

Deputies said both men have warrants for their arrest, but "would rather know they are found safe" first.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews are trying to locate two men reported missing after driving their vehicle into the French Broad River during a chase.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 22, two people were involved in a car chase. Towards the end, they drove their vehicle into the French Broad River. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, two men got out, swam to an island and a woman came out under a bridge.

Deputies said that both men have warrants for their arrest, but "would rather know they are found safe" first.

The rescue squad was dispatched to the scene and joined deputies to search the islands, waters and banks.

The next morning deputies along with the rescue squad and EMA searched from the entry spot and down the river. They also searched the islands, waters and banks again.

Deputies were notified anonymously after the search ended that two people were picked up in a small car at Bridgeport Market the same night and taken to a house in the Bridgeport area.

Individuals have also contacted the sheriff's office claiming they had seen both of the men a day after the pursuit.

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said that on Jan. 31 the sheriff's office conducted a search.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office, Cocke County Fire, Emergency Management, Newport Rescue Squad and Volunteer Fire Departments conducted a search operation as well. The search involved drone, vehicle, boat, and foot assets from county agencies. The operation was planned based on weather and terrain conditions.