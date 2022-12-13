Crossville council to decide fate of low-income housing complex, Village Inn

Council members are reviewing a proposal to purchase the Crossville Village Inn for $450,000.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Crossville city council members are debating whether to purchase the low-income housing complex Crossville Village Inn for $450,000.

The affordable housing complex has a complicated history, with roughly two dozen code violations. For the people who live there, however, it's their last resort.

"There's folks there that just don't have any other place to live, which makes it an important resource," said Crossville city manager Greg Wood. "But, by the same token, it doesn't generate enough revenue for the owners to be able to provide maintenance that it needs."

On July 27, multiple agencies executed a search warrant at the Village Inn for a long-term narcotics investigation. They flagged a number of safety concerns while at the building.

"The result of the inspection led to the power to the entire facility to be pulled and an immediate habitation ban to be issued," Crossville Police wrote on July 27.

Wood was suspended for three weeks with pay over the July 27 decisions for what he calls a miscommunication.

"I think we got off to a bad start on this and some people thought we were being the Grinch at this time of year," he said. "But, it really wasn't. Some things got blown out of proportion."

A letter from codes enforcement — which Wood said the city attorney had them hold back — detailed violations of "imminent danger," including stairwells that weren't structurally sound, extremely unsanitary units and fungus growth.

"It's an older structure and the cost of bringing it up is somewhat cost prohibitive," Wood said. "But, the owner is very cognizant and wanting to make sure that the people that are there are taken care of and so does the city."

He said the owner approached the city about a potential sale of the property. Wood said it would take three readings to pass the city council because of the price tag.

"To do a budget amendment, it requires three readings," he said. "We have the money in our general fund and it could be viewed as an economic development project."

He said the city intends to build a recreation center across the street from the Village Inn. The current property could be used as extra parking or an addition to the center.

In the meantime, they said they're working to find new homes for the people who currently live in the Village Inn.