Several Vols For Life came back to Rocky Top ahead of the Orange & White game to join forces in helping a local cause.

Former Vol linebacker Curt Maggitt hosted 'A Night to Remember,' a fundraiser that helps the Change Center in East Knoxville.

The event took place Friday evening at Hops & Hollers on Central Street.

Maggitt was joined by fellow VFLs. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Josh Dobbs, Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Athletic Director Philllip Fulmer and others also attended.

The Change Center on Harriet Tubman Street opened late last year. It's designed to serve as a safe social gathering place for young people and a resource to help them prosper in the community.

Maggitt said the cause is close to his heart, as he relates to kids at the Change Center.

"There's a lot of kids who are not sure of who they are and what their purpose is. So to come in and say, 'I was in your shoes.' Like 'It's possible, you can do it', I think that's what's important," Maggitt said.

Events included an auction of collectible Vols items and a talk-around with former players in town ahead of Saturday's annual Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium.

►Need to know: Orange and White game is this weekend