Tennessee Democrats & Open Government Advocates say special sessions 'not ideal' for transparency

Tennessee lawmakers proposed more than 100 bills for the special session.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lawmakers filed more than 100 bills for the six-day special session of the Tennessee General Assembly. Tennessee Coalition for Open Government Executive Director Deborah Fisher said special sessions are not conducive to passing lots of legislation.

"Special session is traditionally used to look at just a few bills that are urgent, that the legislature feels like they need to go into session right away," Fisher said. "It's not the ideal time to try to get all of the stakeholders together and it can lead to some rushed legislation."

Democrats accused House Republicans of trying to rush through legislation that didn't pass in the regular session.

"You can pass them in three days and you're done," said Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville). "We've got incredibly rushed juvenile justice bills, they're about just throwing away children. There are all kinds of holes in them, but they just pass it when nobody's looking."

Lawmakers put two juvenile justice bills on the agenda for the full House to consider. One of those bills would blend sentencing for juveniles, the other would automatically transfer some juveniles when they're charged with certain crimes. The House did not vote to approve either of those proposals after months of consideration in the regular session.

"That bill in particular went through a subcommittee where there was testimony and debate and went through a full committee where there was testimony and debate," said Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville).

Democrats left the chamber when the House debated and voted on the blended sentencing bill, because Representative Justin Jones (D-Nashville) was ruled out of order. Under House rules for the special session, Jones was not be allowed to speak for the rest of the day.

"If there's anybody at fault for limiting debate on the bill, it would be the Democrats who got a little upset and mad and decided to leave the Capitol," Sexton said.

Republican Senate Caucus Chair Ken Yager said his members didn't think they had time to consider all of the legislation filed for the special session.

"Our committee chairs felt like we could not process these bills in a fashion that was acceptable," Yager said. "These bills are worthy of consideration, but in January, when we have the time to study them, take stakeholder input, hear testimony from the proponents or opponents of the bill."