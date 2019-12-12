KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, East Tennessee Children's Hospital got a big gift.
On Thursday, the hospital posted a picture of the special delivery to Facebook. During the holidays, PetSmart asks regional customers if they'd like to buy a stuffed animal for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
"We will be able to give one to every child coming in for surgery throughout the year," the post read.
Apparently, the delivery arrived on a 26-foot truck stuffed (no pun intended) with the toys. Most standard 26-foot trucks can hold more than 1,500 square feet of items. That's a lot of stuffed animals!
