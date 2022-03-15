East Tennessee man will cross Ukrainian border on foot to provide clean drinking water for thousands

Joe Hurston with Air Mobile Ministries is flying to Poland with 10 water purifiers. He will cross the Ukraine border on foot.

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Hurston with Air Mobile Ministries has a mission to provide clean drinking water to areas struck by disaster. Ukraine is his latest mission.

Hurston will fly out of Florida into Poland on Saturday, March 19 with 10 purifiers, capable of providing clean drinking water to 10,000 people a day.

“These big buildings with a big gaping holes ripped into them, every single one of the plumbing lines have been compromised,” Hurston said. “This aggression against Ukraine, we must stand up to it and we must do everything we can to stop it and reach out and try to save as many lives as we can.”

Hurston added the nuclear threat in Russia makes this the most critical mission of his life.

“People are drinking water right now that is extremely bad for them and they don't know it,” Hurston said. “After three to four days if people don't have clean water bad things happen and it just opens the door for disease. It is much, much more critical than food.”

Hurston’s water purifiers utilize ozone and UV light to sanitize even the dirtiest water.

All the parts are replaceable and Air Mobile Ministries refurbishes the machines at no cost.

Hurston paid for all 10 purifiers out of pocket while he asks for funding. The Sneedville community has already funded one of the machines worth $3,000, leaving nine of them still unfunded.

Hurston is asking for prayers and funding as he heads to the middle of a warzone in Ukraine.