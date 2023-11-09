Election 2023: Candidates for city judge to take part Monday in forum as early voting nears

Early voting runs Oct. 18-Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The two candidates for Knoxville municipal judge will take part Monday night in a forum for voters sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

The event will be 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 6900 Kingston Pike. Candidates John Rosson, the incumbent, and Tyler Caviness will answer questions submitted by the audience.

Another forum is set for Monday, Oct. 16, for City Council candidates at West High School.

The time to vote in the city general election is fast approaching. Just a reminder -- only city residents can take part.

If you haven't already done it, Tuesday is the last day to register to take part in the election. Here's more on how to do that.

Besides the judge's race, there are four City Council seats open -- three at-large seats, representing the entire city, and North Knoxville's 5th District, which is represented by incumbent Charles Thomas. He is unopposed.

Each office has a four-year term.

The candidate for At-large Seat A is incumbent Lynne Fugate. Cameron Brooks was a candidate but died in early September.

The candidates for At-large Seat B are Debbie Helsley and Bentley Marlow.

The candidates for At-large Seat C are incumbent Amelia Parker and Tim Hill.

You have the option of voting early at multiple centers starting Oct. 18. Voting at the centers generally will be Monday-Saturday.

If you're taking part in this fall's city election, you must produce valid photo identification such as a driver's license.