Knoxville City Council candidate Cameron Brooks dies after developing sepsis

"The last few months of his life were spent doing what he loves most—meeting new friends and working for a better Knoxville," Brooks's campaign said in a statement.
Credit: Cameron Brooks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council candidate Cameron Brooks died Friday morning, according to a statement from his campaign.

Brooks was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and developed advanced sepsis following his first round of treatment. He died surrounded by his husband, mother, father and brother at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. 

"The last few months of his life were spent doing what he loves most—meeting new friends and working for a better Knoxville. Cameron’s campaign wants to thank all of those who believed in, volunteered for, donated to, and most of all, voted for Cameron and his vision. We thank you for joining Cameron in this civic pursuit," his campaign said. 

Funeral arrangements will be announced. Brooks's campaign asks those who would like to honor him to make a donation in his honor to the Young-Williams Animal Center.

