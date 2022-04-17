Ember the firehouse dog share safety tips for Easter

Sevierville Fire Department assures everyone that Ember did not snack on the chocolate bunny.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — Ember the firehouse Dalmatian and the Sevierville Fire Department wishes everyone a happy Easter along with a few safety tips.

SFD said that to keep flammable items such as oven mitts, kitchen towels, wooden utensils, food wrappers and curtains away from cooking areas.

When frying anything, be cautious of grease fires. SFD said in the event of a small grease fire, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner.

Small oven fires can also be put out by turning off the heat and leaving the door closed.