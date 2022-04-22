Everyone safe after kitchen fire in East Knoxville

Knoxville Fire said one woman, three children and a cat were inside the home. All were able to safely evacuate the house.

Knoxville Fire Department said they received a call around 7:53 p.m. from the occupant of 2009 Seminole Avenue saying the kitchen was on fire.

Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the house when they arrived. KFD was able to quickly extinguish the fire which was mostly in the kitchen.

The home was occupied by one woman, three children and a cat. All of them were able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by KFD.