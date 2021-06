The family is offering a $2,000 reward for information. They say they just want to get closure.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The family of a missing man in Campbell County is still searching for answers.

The sheriff's office said Adam Baird was reported missing in April 2019.

They said they just want to get closure.

If you know anything, the sheriff's office said to call their tip line at 423-566-3784.