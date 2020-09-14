FBI, TBI raid Farragut pain center

Personnel from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also took part in the action at Elite Pain Consultants.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Federal and state authorities raided a Farragut area pain management center, authorities said.

FBI Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk said FBI agents and personnel from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took part in the action at Elite Pain Consultants, "conducting court authorized activity" at the clinic on Grigsby Chapel Road.

TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said the TBI had agents at the location as well "as part of an active and ongoing investigation."

Neither offered more specific information and referred further questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Rachelle Barnes, law enforcement coordinator/public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office, said the office could neither confirm nor deny any investigation.

The clinic on its website lists business hours of Monday-Thursday and states it's closed Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.