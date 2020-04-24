KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Federal funding is now available to help East Tennessee counties hit earlier this month by bad weather including Monroe and Campbell counties.

The money will be available for local governments as well as some nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis "for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged" by winds and flooding that hit on Easter and the following day.

President Trump signed an ordering clearing the way for help. Gov. Bill Lee formally sought it earlier this month.

Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, Polk, Scott, and Washington counties also can get the help.

In addition, individuals affected by the tornado damage in Bradley and Hamilton counties will get federal help under the president's signed order.

A system moved into North Georgia and the Chattanooga area on Easter night and continued across Tennessee early the next day.



Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional counties may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed.



Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance Saturday by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.