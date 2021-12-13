Gov. Lee requesting federal aid for 9 counties impacted by tornado outbreak

If the emergency declaration is granted, FEMA will reimburse jurisdictions for eligible work or provide direct operational assistance.

TENNESSEE, USA — Governor Bill Lee said that he is requesting federal emergency assistance for nine counties in Tennessee impacted by the tornado outbreak reported this weekend.

“Our emergency officials, first responders, and law enforcement brought hope where there was none in the aftermath of these storms,” Gov. Lee said. Our effort now will be to bring as much relief as possible to these devastated communities.”

Governor Lee is asking President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration to make federal assistance available to Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley counties for debris removal and emergency protective measures, according to a press release.

If the emergency declaration is granted, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse jurisdictions for eligible work or provide direct operational assistance.

Governor Lee said Tennessee will seek a Major Disaster Declaration for qualifying jurisdictions after local officials are able to complete a thorough assessment of storm damage to make FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs available to the declared counties that qualify for federal help.

The storms produced at least seven tornadoes across west and middle Tennessee, claimed four lives in the state, and left more than 150,000 people without power.