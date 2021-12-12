National Weather Service confirms 11 tornadoes in Middle Tennessee

Forecasters returned to the field on Sunday morning to conduct surveys to determine storm strength.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 11 possible tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has surveyed four sites on Monday and determined the damage was from a tornado.

One path from Old Hickory to Hendersonville in parts of Davidson, Sumner, and Wilson counties was an EF-1 tornado. A second tornado in Carthage in Smith County had damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado.

A tornado in Clay County was classified as an EF-1 tornado and reached speeds of 105 mph and was 75 yards wide. The tornado continued into Monroe County, KY, where it was an EF-0 tornado.

An EF-0 tornado also touched down in the Bethpage area of Sumner County. This tornado had wind speeds of 85 mph and was 50 yards wide. It traveled 6.4 miles.

The National Weather Service said on Monday that two other storm tracks have been confirmed as tornadoes.

Forecasters returned to the field on Sunday morning to conduct surveys to determine storm strength.

Dickson, Kingston Springs, and Stewart County were struck by EF-2 tornadoes early Saturday morning. The tornadoes that touched down from Humphreys County to Bucksnort, in Burns, and from Percy Priest to Mount Juliet were all rated EF-1 tornadoes.

A tornado in rural Hickman County along Interstate 40 was rated as an EF-0 tornado.

Crews were working to determine if tornadoes also touched down in Perry County, Hendersonville, and Smith County.

Surveyors from the Memphis National Weather Service office were going to check out the damage from Dyer County to Henry County to determine whether tornadoes touched down there.

The Paducah and Louisville offices will be conducting surveys in western Kentucky. The tornado that touched down in Bowling Green was determined to be an EF-3.