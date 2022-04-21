KFD: Duplex catches on fire, one unit destroyed

When crews arrived at the duplex on Country Hill Lane, they noticed heavy fire through the roof of the structure.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Half of a duplex is considered a total loss after a house fire early Thursday morning.

Knox County 911 received a phone call around 1:38 a.m. from a neighbor who explained the duplex unit next door was on fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the duplex on Country Hill Lane, they noticed heavy fire through the roof of the structure. Firefighters quickly went to work in an effort to extinguish the fire. It was put out by 1:58 a.m., KFD said.

One of the two duplex units has sustained heavy damage and is a total loss. The second unit sustained moderate smoke and water damage. The neighboring unit sustained exterior damage from the heat of the fire, according to KFD.

The second unit was the only unit occupied. Neighbors reported seeing a male exit the first unit and leave the scene. The occupant has not been located, KFD said.

One firefighter was transported to Parkwest hospital for chest pain, according to KFD.