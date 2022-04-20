Friends and family mourn death of long-time Rural Metro firefighter

Richard Harms' fellow firefighters said he always had a smile on his face and was one of the first people to jump to action when someone needed help.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at the McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Wednesday to honor the life of Richard Harms, a long-time East Tennessee firefighter who died at the age of 59 last week.

Harms served with the Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department for nearly 30 years. His fellow firefighters said he always had a smile on his face and was one of the first people to jump to action when someone needed help.

"The hardest part will be going into Station 28 and Richard not being there. He has been there for so long. He has been a steadfast part of the fire department that was always there," said Jeff Bagwell, Rural Metro's public information officer.

Harms also served in the military for most of his life for 39 years before retiring in the U.S. Army Reserve.

According to his obituary, Harms is survived by his brother, James Harms, his sister, Betty Harms Adsit and her husband Dean, and his nieces and nephew, Haley and Noah Adsit, Kara and Amy Harms.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetary in Knoxville.

"He never liked talking about himself, but always gave others credit and praise. Words cannot describe our sadness. Richard, we love you, and will miss you. We'll take it from here," Rural Metro said.