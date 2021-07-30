Firefighters face the heat while extinguishing flames in hot weather

Working as a firefighter can be debilitating in 90-degree heat. Recently, Sevier County crews contacted other agencies so they rotate crews while putting out a fire

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Firefighters routinely deal with extreme heat as they brave flames to protect people. However, even they know that 90-degree weather is no joke.

Recently, the Sevier County Fire Department called on multiple agencies for help on a call about a home on fire. They needed extra manpower to rotate crews, so nobody exhausted themselves and put their health at risk while on the job.

"It requires more time for what we call rehab, which is taking a break, drinking water and getting rehydrated," said Grey Edwards, a Sevierville firefighter. "That causes a need for more manpower, which we call in from other agencies."

On July 27, Rural Metro officials said that a firefighter was also treated for heat exhaustion while responding to a fire at a West Knox County condo.