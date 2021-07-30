Firefighters face the heat while extinguishing flames in hot weather

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Firefighters routinely deal with extreme heat as they brave flames to protect people. However, even they know that 90-degree weather is no joke.
Recently, the Sevier County Fire Department called on multiple agencies for help on a call about a home on fire. They needed extra manpower to rotate crews, so nobody exhausted themselves and put their health at risk while on the job.
"It requires more time for what we call rehab, which is taking a break, drinking water and getting rehydrated," said Grey Edwards, a Sevierville firefighter. "That causes a need for more manpower, which we call in from other agencies."
On July 27, Rural Metro officials said that a firefighter was also treated for heat exhaustion while responding to a fire at a West Knox County condo.
"When it's 95 degrees outside, it's hard to do this job," said Jeff Bagwell while responding to that call, who works with Rural Metro. "It's physically draining anyway, and emotionally draining. But when you are now facing these kinds of temperatures, it gets even worse."